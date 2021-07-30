Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AGG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.45. The company had a trading volume of 43,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,432. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $119.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.30.
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
