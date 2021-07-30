Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AGG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.45. The company had a trading volume of 43,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,432. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $119.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.30.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

