Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,655,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter.

FENY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. 21,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,140. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $15.47.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.