Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

FRA WAF opened at €139.20 ($163.76) on Thursday. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €141.67.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

