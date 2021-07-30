Sierra Capital LLC Takes $251,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 266.5% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $54.39 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.13.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

