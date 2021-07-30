Sierra Capital LLC Buys Shares of 633 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $242.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.42. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.10.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

