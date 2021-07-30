Sierra Capital LLC Buys Shares of 633 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. F M Investments LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMGN opened at $242.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.42. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.10.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
