Sierra Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 800 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAWF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 346.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $177.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.59.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

