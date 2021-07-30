Sierra Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 984 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $121.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.08. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.69, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

