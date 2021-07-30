Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) PT Raised to $123.00 at JMP Securities

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSTK. Truist Securities raised their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shutterstock stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $108.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.88.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,362 shares of company stock worth $19,745,504. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 153.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

