Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

SSTK stock opened at $107.70 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $108.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,672,900.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

