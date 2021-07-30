Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Decreases By 53.8%

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,787,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

