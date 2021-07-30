Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Decreases By 53.8%

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,787,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
