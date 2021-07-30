Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Expands By 143.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 143.1% from the June 30th total of 522,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,447,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after purchasing an additional 847,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 783,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,358,000.

VGSH opened at $61.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $62.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

