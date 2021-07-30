Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Expands By 66.2%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,200 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the June 30th total of 229,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Tsingtao Brewery stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,319. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39. Tsingtao Brewery has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

