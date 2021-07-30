Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Increases By 392.9%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a growth of 392.9% from the June 30th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.