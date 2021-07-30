Short Interest in Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Grows By 84.8%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 231.0 days.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Sasol has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.73.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.