Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Rises By 332.0%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 332.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

OPP stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

