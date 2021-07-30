Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Grows By 62.8%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,961,100 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the June 30th total of 1,204,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19,611.0 days.
Shares of OJSCY stock remained flat at $$7.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,691. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.31.
Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Company Profile
