Short Interest in PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Increases By 60.1%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the June 30th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.9 days.

PBTHF stock remained flat at $$8.72 during midday trading on Friday. PointsBet has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60.

PointsBet Company Profile

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

