Short Interest in PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Increases By 60.1%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the June 30th total of 190,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.9 days.
PBTHF stock remained flat at $$8.72 during midday trading on Friday. PointsBet has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60.
PointsBet Company Profile
