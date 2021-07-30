Short Interest in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Declines By 33.3%

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PSTH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,174. Pershing Square Tontine has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.