Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Decreases By 75.9%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the June 30th total of 418,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.4 days.
Shares of PCWLF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52. PCCW has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.66.
About PCCW
