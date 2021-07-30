Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Decreases By 75.9%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the June 30th total of 418,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.4 days.

Shares of PCWLF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,014. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52. PCCW has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.66.

Get PCCW alerts:

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.