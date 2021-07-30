Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Decreases By 35.5%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PBLA stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,363,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

