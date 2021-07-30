Short Interest in Panache Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDKA) Grows By 230.0%

Panache Beverage Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDKA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Panache Beverage stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. Panache Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About Panache Beverage

Panache Beverage Inc, an alcoholic beverage company, develops, sells, and markets spirit brands. Its brands include Wodka Vodka, Alibi American Whiskey, Alchemia Infused Vodka, Spirytus Vodka, and Old South Shine Vodka. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

