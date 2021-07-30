Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Drops By 90.9%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS OROVF remained flat at $$18.55 during trading hours on Thursday. Orient Overseas has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Orient Overseas (International) in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

