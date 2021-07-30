Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Decreases By 76.6%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the June 30th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNYY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

