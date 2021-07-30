Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Increases By 81.3%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,333,800 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the June 30th total of 735,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,669.0 days.

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $68.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60. Moncler has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $72.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

