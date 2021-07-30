Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Increases By 81.3%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,333,800 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the June 30th total of 735,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,669.0 days.

OTCMKTS MONRF opened at $68.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60. Moncler has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $72.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

