Short Interest in Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Declines By 79.3%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the June 30th total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSBHF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.26. 5,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060. Mitsubishi has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68.

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.62 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 1.68%.

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food industry, consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment engages in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development business; and liquified natural gas business.

