Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Decreases By 68.1%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LUVU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.97. Luvu Brands has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30.

Get Luvu Brands alerts:

Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Luvu Brands had a net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,894.12%.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.