Short Interest in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expands By 281.8%

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 281.8% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMST shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LMST opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $109.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

