Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Rises By 327.7%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 327.7% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $77.61.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.