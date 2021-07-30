Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Decreases By 79.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the June 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

ISDX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.02. 35,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,152. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $32.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

