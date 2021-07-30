Short Interest in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Declines By 57.2%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the June 30th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68.

