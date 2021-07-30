Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Drops By 79.3%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFJPY traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,397. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56. Informa has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFJPY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

