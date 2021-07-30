Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Drops By 62.2%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Glory Star New Media Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 8,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Glory Star New Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

