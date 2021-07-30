Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expands By 88.8%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the June 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%. On average, analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

In related news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $141,343.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 5,727 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total value of $402,779.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,050.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,630 shares of company stock worth $1,029,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

FSBW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

