Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Declines By 41.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ROBT stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $59.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,426,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter.

