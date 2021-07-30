Short Interest in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Grows By 58.9%

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the June 30th total of 81,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 77.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 162.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in East Stone Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in East Stone Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in East Stone Acquisition by 209.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East Stone Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,335. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. East Stone Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.