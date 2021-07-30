Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Rises By 62.6%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,500 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the June 30th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dragon Victory International stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 1,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. Dragon Victory International has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

