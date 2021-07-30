Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Decreases By 36.7%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.61. 23,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,091. DBS Group has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $92.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $2.1452 per share. This represents a $8.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.