Short Interest in Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) Decreases By 66.7%

Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KJFI stock remained flat at $$0.27 on Thursday. Comjoyful International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46.

About Comjoyful International

Comjoyful International Co engages in the management and operation of healthcare clubs which specializes in the provision of Chinese traditional physiotherapy services and other relaxing treatments in China. Its services include foot massage, body massage, spa, moxibustion, and other relaxing treatments.

