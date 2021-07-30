Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Expands By 90.9%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the June 30th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of CLPHY stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14. CLP has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

