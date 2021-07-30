Short Interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Grows By 287.0%

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 287.0% from the June 30th total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridgeline Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLIN opened at $5.88 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.15). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The company also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores.

