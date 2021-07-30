Short Interest in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Increases By 236.5%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 236.5% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:BIF opened at $13.63 on Friday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

