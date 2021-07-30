Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Rises By 86.1%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the June 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGH opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $17.39.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $710,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.