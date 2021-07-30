Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Rises By 86.1%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the June 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:BGH opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $17.39.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
