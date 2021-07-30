Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Declines By 61.5%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Atento stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $23.86. 10,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $357.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. Atento has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.30.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.66). Atento had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atento will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Atento in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,944 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

