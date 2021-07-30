Short Interest in Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) Declines By 47.6%

Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Aspyra stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31. Aspyra has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.70.
Aspyra Company Profile
See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.