Short Interest in Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) Declines By 47.6%

Aspyra Inc. (OTCMKTS:APYI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Aspyra stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31. Aspyra has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

Aspyra Company Profile

Aspyra Inc provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices.

