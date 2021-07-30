Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Drops By 40.2%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the June 30th total of 246,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $7.54 on Friday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

