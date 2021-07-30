Short Interest in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Drops By 48.8%

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 777,900 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the June 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

ARAV stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $85.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.10.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aravive will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Aravive by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

