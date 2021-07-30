Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Drops By 57.7%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the June 30th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 3.56. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.91 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.66%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.