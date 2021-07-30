Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Decreases By 53.2%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,000 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the June 30th total of 2,206,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 516.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

SKUFF stock remained flat at $$26.30 during trading on Friday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.31.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

