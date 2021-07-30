Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Issues Earnings Results

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

SHBI stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,619. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.