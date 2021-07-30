Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.01 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $26.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,498.24. 8,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,405.78. The stock has a market cap of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,606.36.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

